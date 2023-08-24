Partnership with Jasprit Bumrah going great, eager to continue it: Prasidh Krishna

Dublin, August 24 (IANS) On his return to the Indian team through the T20Is against Ireland after a lumbar stress fracture kept him out of the game for almost a year, Prasidh Krishna took four wickets while bouncing out batters and hurrying them for pace. He will be next seen in action during the upcoming Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.



After India won the series 2-0 following rain abandoning third T20I at Malahide, Prasidh spoke to JioCinema about his performance against Ireland, the support he received from his family and friends during recovery, and the time spent with India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who also returned to international cricket after nearly 11 months due to back injury.

Excerpts:

How does it feel to be back in the Indian team?

I've had a long time off. Now that I've had ample time to prepare, everything has fallen into place mentally as well. It's been at least six weeks that I've been bowling and during this time, I’ve been contemplating the game extensively - analyzing my bowling, identifying areas of improvement, and considering what are new things I can bring to the team.

What do you make of your comeback against Ireland?

I think the performances have been good. In terms of how I feel, I’m running in well, and I'm able to express myself out there. I believe that's the most important aspect for me. However, there’s a lot more that I can do to get into the groove.

What were the key areas that you were focusing on during your rehab?

The NCA proved to be an incredibly beneficial environment for us. Personally, the clarity we maintained about our objectives greatly aided me. Each time we devised a plan, we ensured to review the past week, assess the present conditions, and understand how I was feeling on a daily basis.

This constant communication allowed us to synchronize our efforts effectively. Initially, the plan focused on achieving an overall sense of well-being for the body – ensuring I felt good, managing the physical demands, and addressing any concerns. Only after establishing this foundation, we transitioned into bowling, gradually managing the loads, and steadily progressing towards match readiness.

What role did your family play in your rehab?

Their role has been crucial in maintaining my calm and composure throughout this journey. I've never experienced a day where I felt isolated or questioned why I wasn't playing or participating like everyone else. There was never any sense of exclusion.

My family, friends, and support network made sure I was included in everything, treating me just like one of them. I was regarded as any other person pursuing his interests, which contributed significantly to my sense of well-being. I'm genuinely grateful for the people I have around me.

Tell us about your partnership with Jasprit Bumrah.

Personally, I’ve always looked up to him because of his abilities and the way he keeps it simple. His knack of executing under pressure is something I've admired for a long time. Fortunately, I had ample time to be alongside him during our recovery period at the NCA.

It was often us working together, sticking to a planned approach. This gave us the opportunity to learn more about each other – how we prepare, and how we respond to in-game situations.

It's been a valuable experience. He's also been supportive, whether it's discussing cricket, mental aspects, or rehabilitation concerns. Our partnership is going great, and we're eager to continue it.

What are your expectations from the upcoming tournaments?

Having eight-nine one-dayers before the World Cup, coupled with the warm-up matches, is highly beneficial for our preparation. India has played a lot of one-day matches, and this has led to a clear understanding within each player about their respective roles in contributing to the team’s success.

On a personal note, my focus is on achieving consistency and finding my rhythm. I’m striving to be the best version of myself and take things forward from there.

