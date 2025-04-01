Partial cease-work observed by advocates at Calcutta HC over Delhi HC judge's transfer

Kolkata, April 1 (IANS) Calcutta High Court advocates, affiliated to three associations, observed partial cease-work on Tuesday over the transfer of a Delhi High Court judge to the court.

The advocates, affiliated to the Calcutta High Court Bar Association, the Calcutta High Court Bar Library Club, and the Incorporated Law Society of Calcutta, did not participate in any hearing at any bench till 3.30 p.m.

Delhi High Court judge, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma's transfer to the Calcutta High Court was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium recently. The Centre on Tuesday notified the transfer of the judge.

The contention of the three associations is that the transfer of the said judge, against whom there have been serious complaints since October 2024, to the Calcutta High Court was not desirable at all.

According to senior advocate and four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee, in the past also, judges with complaints against them or who had just around a year before their retirements were transferred to the Calcutta High Court.

“Why shall we accept the practice of considering the Calcutta High Court as a dumping ground. It is better than the judges who had been transferred to different courts from the Calcutta High Court should be brought back," Banerjee said.

Last week, the Secretaries of the three associations had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, objecting to the order of the transfer of Justice Sharma to the Calcutta High Court.

"While we are conscious of regular transfers in the usual course of administration of justice, we have reasons to believe that this transfer does not fall in that category. We also have reasons to believe that this transfer is due to certain allegations that came to light touching the propriety and manner of functioning of the Learned Judge," read the joint memorandum, signed by the Secretaries of the three associations, Sankar Prasad Dalapati, Sabyasachi Chaudhury, and Paritosh Sinha, respectively.

