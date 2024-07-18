Paris Olympics: Will go all out to get that gold medal, says Sindhu

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) India's two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu is aiming to make history in Paris as she sets the bar high for herself in the quadrennial event. The ace shuttler is eyeing to complete her medal cabinet with a coveted gold in the upcoming Olympics. Having won silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020, Sindhu is hoping to become the first Indian athlete to secure three individual Olympic medals.

Reflecting on her previous Olympic experiences, Sindhu expressed her excitement and determination. "That third medal at Paris definitely motivates me, and I am going all out to get that gold medal. For me, the Olympics is where I give my 200%. The journeys in 2016 and 2020 were wonderful, filled with immense effort and unforgettable moments. As I prepare for Paris 2024, it's a fresh start, and I have to give my 100% no matter what," she told JioCinema's The Dreamers.

Ranked among the world's top players, Sindhu draws from her past experiences to fuel her quest for gold. "There are a lot of experiences from my previous outings at the Olympics that I will take into Paris 2024, but I don’t want to get overconfident thinking about the medals. I hope I can fulfil the hopes of the nation and get the third medal because getting three consecutive medals is not a joke. "My mindset is focused on winning the gold and this gives me a lot of motivation and confidence. My preparations are focused on putting in the hard work while being smart and focused on that particular day,” said the 29-year-old Sindhu.

Understanding the fierce competition that awaits, Sindhu respects the calibre of her opponents at Paris 2024. "The Olympics is extremely competitive, and all the athletes are at their peak. The top 10-15 players in the world are of the same standard, be it the likes of An Se-young, Akane Yamaguchi, Carolina Marin, or Tai Tzu-Ying. There are no easy points at the Olympics, and we need to play hard for every point we score against an opponent. Anything can happen at the Olympics; one small mistake can change everything."

Sindhu also shared her perspective on working with Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone and their preparations for Paris 2024. "This time, we have a whole new team with Prakash (Padukone) sir as my mentor and Agus (Dwi Santoso) as coach. Our practice is focused on getting everything perfect and to the point. It is my fortune that Prakash sir is my mentor and a part of my journey, and I hope his support can help me win that medal.”

Currently ranked 13th in the world, Sindhu's illustrious career boasts numerous accolades. She has won five BWF World Championship medals, including a gold, and an Olympic silver and bronze- making her the only Indian to achieve this feat.

Her Commonwealth Games achievements include gold in 2022, silver in 2018, and bronze in 2014 in the women's singles event, along with gold in 2018 and silver in 2022 in mixed teams. Additionally, she claimed silver in women's singles at the 2018 Asian Games and bronze in women's teams at the 2014 Asian Games.

