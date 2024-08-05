Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker to be India's flag bearer at closing ceremony

Paris, Aug 5 (IANS) Double bronze medallist shooter Manu Bhaker will be India's flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the 33rd Olympic Games in the French capital here on August 11. Manu created history after clinching two bronze medals in the single edition of the Games, the feat achieved by an Indian athlete for the first time post-Independence.

The 22-year-old from Haryana won her first bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event to open India's tally in the quadrennial event.

The ace pistol shooter then bagged her second bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event alongside Sarabjot Singh. Notably, she missed her third bronze by a whisker when after finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol event on Saturday.

"IOA President Dr. P.T. Usha and Chef de Mission Gagan Narang are happy to announce that pistol shooter Manu Bhaker will be a flag bearer at the closing ceremony. The choice of the male flag bearer will be made at a later stage," the Indian Olympic Association said.

Earlier, star shuttler P.V. Sindhu and veteran table tennis star Sharath Kamal were named the flagbearers in the Parade of Nations in the opening ceremony.

