Parineeti shares glimpse of what she, hubby Raghav Chadha ‘love’

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra revealed that she and her politician husband Raghav Chadha have a common thing they “love” to savour.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a glimpse of her “homemade cheese fondue” along with cut fruits, crisps, bread and olives to pair with the molten cheese.

For the caption, she wrote: “R and I love homemade cheese fondue.”

She then shared a peek into her Chritsmas themed home decor and wrote: “Merry Christmas everyone.

In other news, Parineeti recently recreated her iconic song ‘Pehle Lalkaare’ from the film “Amar Singh Chamkila” with her "brother," Punjabi singer Karan Aujla during his gig in Mumbai.

The actress, who joined Aujla on stage during his concert in Mumbai, shared a series of photos featuring herself and the singer from the event. In one of the videos, the duo could be seen vibing to the song “Pehle Lalkaare Naal” by Amar Singh Chamkila.

In other photos, the duo is seen sharing lighthearted moments on stage. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “Pehle lalkaare with my brother @karanaujla #KaranAujla #ParineetiChopra.”

On December 21, Karan Aujla thrilled fans with a spectacular performance at the “It Was All A Dream concert," held at Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds. Adding to the excitement, Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal along with Parineeti.

Speaking about the late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, Aujla has said that Chamkila’s music shaped his childhood, and his influence is a big part of who he is today.

Parineeti talked about her strong bond with Aujla.

“Karan is family. No matter the hour, if I need support, he’s the one I’d call—though chances are, he’s already awake!”

Karan captivated fans with his chart-topping hits, including “Softly,” “52 Bars,” “Winning Speech,” and “Take It Easy.” He also delighted the audience by blending nostalgia into his act with evergreen classics like “Gulabi Aankhen,” and “Oh Oh Jaane Jana.”

