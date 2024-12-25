Mohan Babu's Deadline Passes: Arrest Likely in Journalist Attack Case

The Telangana High Court's deadline for actor Mohan Babu to cooperate with the police in the journalist attack case has expired, but he remains unavailable for interrogation. As a result, police are preparing to issue fresh notices to him and are actively trying to locate his whereabouts. There are growing indications that his arrest could happen soon.

The case began when a family dispute between Mohan Babu and his son, Manoj, escalated into a confrontation. Initially, rumors spread that Manoj had attacked his father, but these claims were later dismissed. However, tensions grew further when both father and son filed separate cases at the Fahdi Sharif Police Station in Hyderabad.

A few days ago, when journalists visited Mohan Babu’s home to inquire about the family dispute, the actor allegedly attacked one of them with a microphone, causing head injuries. Mohan Babu later apologized to the journalist and personally visited him in the hospital.

Due to health concerns, Mohan Babu had been granted temporary relief from arrest by the court until December 24th. However, with that deadline now passed and Mohan Babu still avoiding police questioning, it seems likely that the actor will face arrest. The police are expected to issue further notices before taking any legal action.