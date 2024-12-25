Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan claim 15 lives; Taliban vows to retaliate

Kabul, Dec 25 (IANS) At least 15 people, including women and children, have been killed in Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan, with the death toll expected to rise further, according to local media reports.

The strikes carried out late on Tuesday, targeted multiple areas in the Barmal district of Paktika province, dismantling a Taliban training facility, as reported by Khaama Press.

Seven villages were bombed, including Laman, where five members of a single family lost their lives, and Murg Bazaar village, which was completely destroyed.

The airstrikes have deepened Afghanistan's ongoing humanitarian crisis, causing significant destruction and civilian casualties, further straining relations between the two nations.

Afghanistan care-taker government condemned the attack and pledged retaliation, Radio Television of Pakistan reported.

"The Barmal district of Paktika was bombed by the Pakistan Army yesterday. Most of the victims were civilians, including Waziristani refugees. Several were martyred or injured, including children," the country's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

Calling the incident a "barbaric act," the MoD added, "This clear aggression is contrary to all international principles. The Pakistani side should understand that such actions will not solve any problems. The Islamic Emirate will defend its territory and consider this its inalienable right."

Pakistan has yet to officially claim responsibility for the strikes, which have heightened tensions between the two neighbours.

The attacks come amidst deteriorating relations between Islamabad and Kabul over the presence of Pakistani militants in Afghanistan. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has intensified its operations against Pakistani forces in recent months, with Islamabad accusing the Afghan Taliban of sheltering the group.

While Pakistan has repeatedly called on the Afghan Taliban to take action against the TTP, Kabul denies harbouring the militants. The latest escalation adds another layer of complexity to an already fragile relationship.

