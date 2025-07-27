Pamela Anderson explains how she indulged in her love for Jazz music

Los Angeles, July 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Pamela Anderson has shared that she enjoyed indulging her love of jazz music in the film ‘The Naked Gun’.

The 58-year-old actress plays Beth Davenport in the new comedy movie, and Pamela has revealed that she loved singing with a jazz band in one particular scene, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The Hollywood star, who appears alongside Liam Neeson in the new movie, told ‘People’ magazine, "I was the scat soloist in eighth grade. I love jazz. I play saxophone, and I have scatted a few times (sic)”.

She further mentioned, “So when I read that in the script I decided it was meant to be. Who else could do this? I think that's how I (decided), ‘Maybe I can do this role’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Pamela still has fond memories of shooting the scene. She said, "I love to scat. It was scripted, it wasn't just impromptu. And I still can't get it out of my head. I still can remember the entire thing, singing the jazz”.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Pamela observed that all actors need to show "courage" in their careers. The movie star actually feels she performs at her best whenever she's "terrified", like when she sang in ‘The Naked Gun’.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Pamela explained, "You have to have courage. You have to have courage to be an actor at all. But that's my happy place when I'm terrified. I actually really enjoy singing. I love being on stage”.

“The feeling is so rewarding because I feel like we repress so much of ourselves, and especially as an artist, and I love to write and journal and write poetry, but performing and working on a movie is another way to express yourself because everything is loaded”, she added.

Pamela revealed that she actually leaned on her own life experiences for her performance in ‘The Naked Gun’.

