Pakistani youth, who illegally crossed into India via Kutch, arrested

Kutch, March 8 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested an 18-year-old Pakistani youth who illegally crossed into India on foot through the sensitive border region of Kutch.

A search of his belongings led to the recovery of a Rs 50 Pakistani currency note, a mobile phone, and a matchbox.

Acting on intelligence about a suspicious individual in the Khawda Rann area of western Kutch, local police detained the youth near a BSF post.

The individual was identified as Love Sarup Deva Bhil, a resident of Dermo village in Diplo taluka, Mithi district, Tharparkar, Pakistan.

During interrogation, Bhil disclosed that he fled his home late March 6 night, fearing physical assault by his father.

He had been asked to graze cattle, and upon refusing, he was beaten.

Out of fear, he left his home around 9 p.m. without informing anyone, walked to the Indo-Pak border, crossed a water channel, and entered Indian territory. He then trekked approximately 30 kilometres towards Khawda before being apprehended.

Following his arrest, the Khawda police alerted the BSF, the State Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The youth was transferred to Bhuj for a joint interrogation, where multiple agencies questioned him using strategic methods. Authorities continue their investigation to rule out any security concerns.

Gujarat has experienced instances of Pakistani nationals entering its territory, leading to several apprehensions by security forces.

In January 2025, a Pakistani national was apprehended near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district on Republic Day.

Similarly, in August 2023, the Border Security Force (BSF) detained a Pakistani individual attempting to cross into India through the border in Gujarat's Banaskantha district.

In a separate incident in 2015, the Indian Coast Guard intercepted a Pakistani fishing boat off the Gujarat coast, arresting eight Pakistani nationals.

The boat was found carrying 232 kilograms of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 6.96 crore. These individuals were later sentenced to 20 years in prison.

