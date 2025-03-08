Champions Trophy: I am sure Rohit will be looking at getting a big hundred, says Lalchand Rajput

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) With India stationed in Dubai for their 2025 Champions Trophy games, it has meant that former cricketer Lalchand Rajput, who’s based currently in Dubai as UAE head coach, has got the chance to attend the side’s practice sessions, as well as meet with most members, including Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma.

Rajput has known Rohit for a long time – he was the Indian team manager when India won the inaugural 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup. Though Rohit hasn’t got a fifty or hundred yet, unlike his top-order colleagues Kohli and top-ranked ODI batter Shubman Gill, Rajput is confident that Rohit could get the three-figure mark in the title clash against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

“If you look at it, it is good to see that most of the batters have got into form. Everybody was talking about Virat, and he got 100. He almost missed 100 in the last game as well, in the semi-final. Gill has got a hundred.”

“Rohit is in good nick as well. He is getting those 30-40s, but not converting into big score. But I think this is a big platform for him as well. I am sure Rohit will be looking at getting a big hundred in the final,” said Rajput in an exclusive conversation with IANS from Dubai.

India have also benefitted from Shreyas Iyer striking form to be a dependable number four batter. On Dubai’s slow and low pitches, Iyer has been able to counter spin well and form formidable partnerships with Kohli, as well as allow other Indian batters to play their roles well.

“See, Shreyas was always a good player because in between, he was not in good nick, but I think he has come back very strongly. If you look at his capability to bat at number 4 or even at any stage in the play, he has given that impetus, because he is a good striker.”

“He rotates the strike well and he is a big striker as well. Wen he is batting, the scoreboard is always moving. He gives the bowlers a little bit of hard time as well because when he is there, he tries to dominate it, and that has given the middle order a lot of impetus, as well as to our batting as well.”

“Virat can play his role. Then KL Rahul comes and he can play his role. Then Hardik Pandya, the finisher again. So, I think our batting is very, very strong and it bats till deep in till eighth or ninth, when Hardik and Jadeja come in. So, I think we have got a very good batting lineup,” elaborated Rajput.

What was also heartening from an Indian perspective was seeing KL Rahul keep a calm head and stay till the very end to finish off the semi-final against Australia in style. There had been a lot of talk about how Rahul’s returns have plummeted on his shift to number six, but for now, Rahul has shown that he can tone the panic down and lead India to win.

“See, this is the beauty of a batsman who is very skillful at the top level because he used to open the innings. He always used to play at the top. But I think he was given a role with the confidence that he will keep wickets, but he will be batting in the middle. So, he has accepted it. I think the best part is he is playing to his role.”

“So, when the wickets are down, he rotates the strikes, and bats deep. When the time is there to strike, he strikes. Even in the last game, if you look at it, he had those one or two sixes and he really accelerated. So, it is a good fitting for him to play that role at number six or seven,” added Rajput.

All-rounder Axar Patel has also shown that he’s a utility batter and throw opposition’s plans into disarray with his stable batting skills. Rajput signed off by saying the promotion to number five has been the game-changer for Axar and disrupt the opposition’s match-up plans when it matters the most.

“See, we have got two such players like all-rounders who can bat, bowl and feel well. Like Jadeja, everybody is talking about replacement for Jadeja which is already there in Axar Patel. But Axar getting a bigger role of batting at number five, I think that is the key to his success as well because he can bat freely. He is a difficult bowler as well and fielding-wise, he brings a lot of energy onto the field.”

“Apart from his superb fielding, in batting, he has taken to the next level at number five because he is taking that responsibility. Being a left-hander, he can rotate the strike. He can take on the spinners. There are match-ups as well because in between when he comes in to bat, there are spinners bowling as well.”

“So, if a left-hand spinner is bowling, he can always take that match-up and strike well. If you look at this Champions Trophy, he has been very consistent. He is batting very well. He is taking that initiative. I think that is what the Indian team needed and the management needed. So, he is really playing to his role as well as to his potential,” he concluded.

