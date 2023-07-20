Pakistani woman's case under investigation, says MEA

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the case of Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who came to India illegally, is under investigation and any further information on the matter would be given once details are available.

External Affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while responding to a query on the matter related to the Pakistani woman who crossed over illegally into India via Nepal, said: "The matter is under investigation and we will give you further information if it comes."

Bagchi's statement came during the weekly press briefing, in response to a query on whether Pakistan has demanded consular access to Seema Haider. He further said that the woman was presented before the court and is now out on bail.

On being interrogated by security agencies, the woman is said to have revealed that she and her Indian partner Sachin Meena also stayed at a hotel in Nepal for almost a week in March this year, under fake names.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday quizzed Seema Haider, who reached India illegally to meet her boyfriend Sachin Meena in Noida.



