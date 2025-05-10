'Pak is officially a beggar,' says Owaisi; slams IMF for approving $1 bn loan to Islamabad

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) As tensions continue to rise between India and Pakistan following a series of drone and missile attacks by the Pakistan Army targeting Indian civilian infrastructure, military bases, and even religious sites, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi, on Saturday, delivered a scathing condemnation of Islamabad's actions and declared that Pakistan is officially a "beggar."

Speaking at a public event, Owaisi strongly criticised Pakistan’s economic collapse and aggression, saying, “They are beggars. Pakistan is an official beggar. They asked for a loan of $1 billion from IMF.

"What did you do for the last 75 years, that you are at this level today? Unfortunately, IMF is giving them a loan. This is not the International Monetary Fund, this is the International Militant Fund. How can the US, Germany, and Japan agree to this, even after our land, our soldiers, our people are getting attacked?”

He further slammed Pakistan’s internal failures, adding, “Leave ruling, you don’t know how to run an economy. What do you have? Just speaking on Islam. Truth is, they have nothing and are using this rhetoric to escalate tensions between Hindus and Muslims in India.”

Expressing solidarity with the armed forces, Owaisi acknowledged the courage of Indian soldiers who are continuously neutralising hostile threats, saying, “Last night, drones reached Srinagar. We cannot imagine with how much bravery our soldiers are giving them a befitting response. And people in the border region, they are facing this with strength and courage.”

Calling for national unity across party lines, he urged political leaders to rise above partisan disputes: “This is not about Hindu or Muslim, or about BJP or Congress. These parties should end their disputes and come together to raise a voice against the nation that is a threat to the world.”

Owaisi further appealed to global powers to act against Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities: “The world leaders must decide; they should not allow Pakistan to have nuclear power. It should be disarmed."

"They are so low that they are targeting health centres and schools. We must rise above small disputes and respond with bravery and unity. They will fall; the day is not far off,” he said.

In a final call to action, he urged Indian political parties to show solidarity with the military: “I appeal to national parties to end their internal disputes and come forward to stand with our armed forces.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.