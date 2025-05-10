Precision, power, proof: India’s answer to cross-border aggression

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Tensions flared across India’s western border this week as Pakistan initiated a wave of provocative military actions, drawing a firm and focused response from Indian armed forces under Operation Sindoor.

Over just a few days, the region witnessed one of the most intense series of confrontations in recent memory, which was marked by drone incursions, missile attacks, and disinformation campaigns.

As per officials, Pakistan employed a range of aggressive tactics, including the use of UCAVs (unmanned combat aerial vehicles), loitering munitions, long-range precision weapons, and fighter aircrafts. This equipment and devices were deployed to target Indian military infrastructure at several strategic locations across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

In what is being termed as one of the most audacious acts of aggression, a high-speed missile was launched by Pakistan at 1:40 AM on May 10, targeting an Indian Air Force base in Punjab. At the same time, cross-border shelling intensified, with heavy-calibre artillery and drones being used along the Line of Control (LoC), particularly in sectors like Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, and Akhnoor.

Despite India’s successful interception and neutralisation of many aerial threats, some military installations—including airbases in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj—suffered limited damage to equipment and personnel, said Colonel Sofia Qureshi in a press conference on Saturday.

More troubling, however, was Pakistan's targeting of civilian structures, she added.

Medical centres and school premises within airbase zones in Srinagar, Awantipora, and Udhampur were deliberately struck, drawing condemnation from India, which labelled these acts “cowardly and irresponsible.”

India’s response was swift, precise, and calculated. Operation Sindoor was launched to deliver a strong yet proportionate counter to the Pakistani offensive. The Indian Air Force carried out precision strikes against selected military targets deep inside Pakistani territory. These included radar installations, command and control centres, and ammunition depots in Rafiqui, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Sialkot.

Air-launched munitions and advanced targeting systems ensured that collateral damage remained minimal. “Our intention was never to escalate, but to respond with clarity and focus,” said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

The strikes were executed with full operational coordination across air and ground forces, highlighting India’s military preparedness and tactical restraint, she added.

With the physical confrontations underway, Pakistan also sought to influence perceptions, for which it resorted to an elaborate campaign of misinformation. Claims circulated on social media platforms, which were amplified by official Pakistani agencies, suggested that Indian military infrastructure had been destroyed. These included allegations of the S-400 air defence system being neutralised at Adampur, destruction of airfields at Sirsa and Suratgarh, and heavy damage to the BrahMos base in Nagrota.

The fake information was swiftly debunked with timestamped footage and imagery presented by the Indian military and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Visual evidence confirmed the continued operational status of all the mentioned facilities, with intact runways, undamaged structures, and ongoing activity. India termed the Pakistani narrative a “tissue of lies,” aimed at boosting domestic morale and confusing international observers.

On the ground, the civilian toll of Pakistan’s aggression continued to mount. In Rajouri, shelling by Pakistani forces claimed the life of Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa. Injuries and structural damage were also reported in Ferozepur and Jalandhar, among other towns in Punjab, as Pakistan extended its targeting to urban civilian populations.

Amidst the military and media aggression, Indian intelligence agencies have also flagged increased troop movements on the Pakistani side of the border. Forward deployment of the Pakistan army and visible mobilisation suggest an intent to sustain or even escalate the conflict, say security officials.

However, India in response has placed its armed forces on high operational alert while maintaining diplomatic channels for de-escalation.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has reinforced India’s commitment to peace but emphasised that provocations would be met with firmness. “We do not seek escalation, but we will not allow our sovereignty to be compromised. Pakistan’s efforts to attack not only our military assets but also our civil harmony will fail,” he said.

As Operation Sindoor continues, India’s stance remains clear: readiness without aggression, strength without provocation, and truth against propaganda.

In a rapidly shifting landscape of modern warfare, where missiles and misinformation move side by side, India has chosen precision, transparency, and restraint.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.