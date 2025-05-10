BCCI calls on a highly influential cricketing figure to dissuade Kohli from quitting Tests now

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called on a highly influential cricketing figure to meet the talismanic batter in the coming days and convince him to reverse his potential Test cricket retirement plans.

On Saturday, IANS reported that Kohli has reportedly communicated his desire to retire from Test cricket to the BCCI ahead of the important five-match series in England, starting on June 20. But the BCCI had urged Kohli to reconsider his decision, citing the important assignments coming up in the format, including the England tour.

“Yes, to convince Virat Kohli to reconsider his potential Test cricket retirement plans, the BCCI has called on a highly influential cricketing figure to speak to the talismanic cricketer in the coming days and convince him to prolong his career in the longest format, especially considering the tour of England is around the corner,” sources told IANS.

India’s five-match Test match tour of England also marks the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for them. This agency also understands that thoughts were initially over Kohli not willing to be a part of the team for the England tour, but it came to light that he has contemplated leaving the format which he always loved playing, as known from his vocal words around it while captaining India in 68 Tests.

“That highly influential cricketing figure was also the one who spoke to Rohit Sharma as well, although that was a completely different scenario, as he later announced his retirement from Tests.”

“Though Kohli is a person who doesn’t really change his mind quickly, the highly influential cricketing figure’s words may have some influence on his decision-making and thoughts over his Test cricket future,” added sources.

Since his debut in the format in 2011, Kohli has played 123 Tests, amassing 9230 runs at an average of 46.85. But if Kohli doesn’t retract over thoughts on retiring from Tests, then India will be woefully short of experience on their Test tour of England in the absence of him and Rohit.

While Rohit’s retirement will make KL Rahul and Shubman Gill the most experienced top-order batters, Kohli's potential ending of his Test career will mean Rishabh Pant becomes the most experienced batter in the middle order. Gill, meanwhile, has been widely cited as the frontrunner to be the next Test skipper in a race that also has Rahul, Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah as other candidates.

Both Kohli and Rohit had retired from T20Is after India won the Men's T20 World Cup last year in Barbados. If Kohli does go on to retire from Tests, the veteran duo will then be available to play for India only in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, IANS also understands that the India ‘A’ squad for the tour of England is expected to be selected by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee in the next few days. India ‘A’ are set to play three four-day games against England Lions, starting on May 30 in Canterbury.

