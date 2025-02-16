Pak links of Gaurav Gogoi: Assam govt orders FIR against foreign national Ali Sheikh

Guwahati, Feb 16 (IANS) The Assam government has decided to lodge a police case against Pakistani national Ali Sheikh, with whom Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife Elizabeth Gogoi had a close professional connection, that raised the probability of Pakistan links with the Congress leader.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting on Sunday under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Chief Minister Sarma told reporters here, "Ali Sheikh served in Pakistan in various positions in committees formed by the Pakistani government. It appears that Sheikh has been in contact with Elizabeth Gogoi, a British national and wife of MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi. Elizabeth, a British national worked with Sheikh."

The CM said, "Given broader national security concerns, the Cabinet has directed the Director General of Police to register a case against Ali Tauqeer Shiekh and investigate a deep ecosystem."

He also said that when Elizabeth was about to get married to Gaurav Gogoi, the son of then Assam Chief Minister, Tarun Gogoi, she had unlimited access to the Chief Minister's residence. The probe team will investigate this aspect too."

Moreover, the Chief Minister said that Elizabeth being a British national participated in the election process in India and the state government will take up this matter with the Union government.

CM Sarma also said, "Historically Assam is a hotbed for ISI and other terrorist organisations that were active in Bangladesh and Pakistan."

In a series of posts on X, CM Sarma earlier escalated his attacks on Gogoi, accusing him of associations that could undermine national security.

The accusations revolve around Elizabeth Colbourn, a British national, and her extensive background working with entities allegedly linked to Pakistani intelligence agencies.

CM Sarma claims that Elizabeth, despite her marriage to Gogoi, retained her UK citizenship for 12 years and worked closely with individuals linked to ISI.

CM Sarma raised serious questions about why Elizabeth, after 12 years of marriage to an Indian national, has not yet adopted Indian citizenship.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi has vehemently rejected the allegations, calling them part of a smear campaign ahead of Assam's 2026 elections.

He dismissed the charge of his wife having ISI ties as "laughable" and said that these claims were politically motivated.

