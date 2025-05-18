Pak has always sheltered terrorism, time to raise voice globally: BJP MP Rekha Sharma

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) BJP MP Rekha Sharma, who is part of the multi-party delegation set to visit various countries to present India’s stance on terrorism emanating from Pakistan, has strongly backed the initiative, calling it a "very important decision" taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to IANS, Sharma said, “I believe this is a very important decision taken by PM Modi. All MPs from all parties will go to different countries and put India’s point of view forward. As we have seen over the years, Pakistan has been promoting terrorism. But PM Modi, following the Pahalgam attack, made it clear that if such terror attacks happen again, India will take it as a war. We retaliated and destroyed many terrorist camps and bases.”

She further asserted that India has all the necessary proof and facts regarding its operations, unlike Pakistan, which she accused of consistently lying. “We have full proof and facts to show for our operations, unlike Pakistan, which keeps lying about facts. This is high time we exposed Pakistan, which has been involved in terrorism all the time. Even Osama Bin Laden was given shelter in Pakistan. So this is the time, and we will raise our voice against this on the global level,” Sharma said.

The delegation includes MPs from various political backgrounds and is being viewed as a diplomatic offensive to counter the global narrative shaped by Pakistan over the years. The mission aims to highlight India's firm stance against terrorism and its proactive countermeasures.

Slamming the Congress party for its criticism of the delegation, Sharma said, “Congress is doing cheap politics. When it is a matter of India, we are not different, we are united. Congress should welcome this decision. They even took the names of people who speak against India. Such people are not part of this delegation. Congress is ending itself.”

The government’s move has been described as a diplomatic push to build international consensus on India's counter-terror policy and to expose Pakistan’s double standards on terrorism.

