Kartik Aaryan celebrates his dual wins, calls it a rare moment in an actor’s life

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan opened up about the significance of his achievements at the Zee Cine Awards 2025, where he bagged both the Critics’ Best Actor for his role in ‘Chandu Champion’ and the Popular Best Actor award for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’

Describing this as a ‘rare and proud moment’ in his career, Kartik expressed immense gratitude for the recognition from both critics and audiences alike. On Sunday, the 'Dhamaka' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of his photos where he is seen striking different poses with the trophy.

For the caption, Aaryan wrote, “Samajh rahe ho na !! Critics aur Popular dono jeet gaya Rare moment in an actor’s life Critics Best Actor Leading Role- Chandu Champion Best Actor Popular Leading Role - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 2024- A year to Remember #Gratitude Thank you @zeecineawards.” In one of the images, the actor is seen smiling while looking at both of his trophies.

The Zee Cine Awards 2025 lit up Mumbai on May 17, drawing a galaxy of Bollywood’s brightest stars under one roof. The glamorous night featured head-turning appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Rasha Thadani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sooraj Pancholi. The show was packed with thrilling performances, and one of the standout acts came from Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who shared the stage for an electrifying dance number. Aaryan further amped up the energy with his solo performance on the title track of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’

The night was also a major career moment for Kartik, who took home two big awards. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor took home the Best Actress (Female) trophy for her role in ‘Stree 2.’

Speaking of Kartik’s work front, the actor will be seen transforming into an Ichadaari Naag in fantasy thriller ‘Naagzilla.’ On April 22, the Freddy actor announced the film by unveiling his first-look poster on social media and captioned it, “I’ve seen many human stories, now watch a story of naags. #Naagzilla - Naag lok ka Pehla Kaand... Fun phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand... Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki SsSsinemas mein. 4 August 2026 ko.”

“Naagzilla” will feature Kartik Aaryan in a unique and unexpected role as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand — a shape-shifting (ichchhadhari) naag on a fantastical adventure. This one-of-a-kind fantasy comedy is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and Sujit Jain.

The film will hit cinemas on Nag Panchami, August 2026.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.