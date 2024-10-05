Over 64 pc voters in Haryana turn out for election to 90-seat Assembly

Chandigarh, Oct 5 (IANS) Over 64 per cent of 2.03 crore voters in Haryana turned out on Saturday for the election to the 90-seat legislative Assembly, amidst minor skirmishes in Muslim-dominated Nuh too.

Election officials here said 64.1 per cent was recorded till 6 p.m., the time to end the polling, and the overall polling percentage is likely to increase. The results will be declared on October 8.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, Haryana recorded 69 per cent, while it was the highest-ever turnout of 76.54 per cent in 2014.

Among the early voters on Saturday were outgoing Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, the Opposition leaders like Bhupinder Hooda, Kumari Selja, and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

In the BJP-ruled state, 2.03 crore electorates will decide the fate of 1,031 candidates.

A voter turnout of 9.53 per cent was recorded by 9 a.m., in the first two hours of polling. It spiked to 50 per cent by 3 p.m.

Among the districts, Faridabad and Gurugram recorded the lowest poll percentage at 52.5 and 54.6 per cent, respectively.

The key contesting parties included the state ruling BJP, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), besides the pre-poll alliance between the Indian National Lok Dal and the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Jannayak Janta Party and the Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

A few incidents of clashes and stone-pelting were reported from the Nuh district. Supporters of Congress candidate Mohammad Ilyas and Independent candidate Rahis Khan clashed and resorted to stone-pelting at the Punhana Assembly segment. Both groups accused each other of bogus voting.

Sunil Kumar, a groom from Pipli village in Kurukshetra district, cast his vote before heading to his wedding.

“You should never waste your vote. I’m heading for my wedding now, but first, it was essential to cast my vote,” he said.

Likewise, BJP MP Naveen Jindal reached a polling station in Kurukshetra on a horse, to cast his vote.

Chief Minister Saini expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government for the third time with a huge margin in the state.

However, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda is also confident to dethrone the 10-year-old government largely due to “existing resentment” among farmers, government employees, unemployed youth and wrestlers, all crucial vote banks.

“We (BJP) are winning and forming the government for the third time with a big margin. The BJP will form the government in Haryana for the third time with a historic margin. People have rejected 'jhooth ki rajneeti' (politics of lies) of the Congress Saini told the media after casting his vote in his hometown Mirzapur.

“They lied during Lok Sabha polls that the Constitution is in danger and the reservation will end. Rahul Gandhi is the biggest face of ending reservation. People here in India are awake about what he says in English in foreign countries,” he said.

Congress veteran Hooda, who was leading the party campaign asked the voters that “every vote will decide the future and direction of the state”. “All of you must vote for the progress and prosperity of the state and also motivate people around you to vote,” he said in a message on X.

Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said every vote counts and people should actively participate in this festival of democracy by exercising their franchise. He said 2.03 crore voters, including 1.07 crore men, 95,77,926 women and 467 third-gender voters would cast votes.

