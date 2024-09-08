With over 4.22 lakh voters Udhampur district gears up for Assembly polls

Jammu, Sep 8 (IANS) Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up for 3rd phase of the elections with more than 4.22 lakh electorates set to exercise their right to franchise on polling day.

The district comprises four Assembly Constituencies of 59- Udhampur West; 60- Udhampur East; 61-Chenani; and 62-Ramnagar (SC) with a total of 4,22,298 registered voters, including 2,21,262 males and 2,01,036 females.

In order to boost voter turnout and ensure that every voter can exercise their franchise with ease Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 654 polling stations across the district specialised polling stations which include Pink Polling Stations, Youth Polling Stations, PwD manned Polling Stations, Green Polling Stations, Unique Polling Stations and Model Polling Stations.

AC 59- Udhampur West has 1,15,655 voters (59,726 male and 55,929 female) with 184 polling stations.

Similarly, 60- Udhampur East has registered 1,00,690 electorate, among which 52,611 are males and 48,079 are females. A total of 157 polling stations have been set up in the constituency.

Likewise, 61-Chenani Assembly Constituency has 1,09,174 electorate among which 57,746 are males and 51,428 are females. To facilitate the voters of this constituency, 155 polling stations have been set up.

62- Ramnagar(SC) Assembly Constituency has a 96,779 voter population. Among these, 51,179 are males and 45,600 are females. 158 polling stations have been set up in the constituency,

Currently, there are no registered transgender voters in the district.

