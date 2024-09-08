Arjun Rampal thinks ‘boys are idiots’

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who was recently seen in ‘Crakk’, feels that boys are idiots and are inferior to women when it comes to emotional maturity.

A video of the actor is being circulated on social media in which he opens up about having got married at a relatively young age.

The video is from the Beer Biceps podcast, and shows the actor discussing how age plays an important role in the maturity of men,

He said: “I got married when I was 24 years old. I think it was too early. When you’re too young, you have to get mature. Guys definitely mature far slower than women do. That’s a proven fact. We are idiots”.

He further mentioned: “I know guys, who were childhood sweethearts, never cheated on each other. It’s phenomenal, those things also do occur but, I call them miracles. You will know when you’re really ready. And that would mean sacrificing maybe somebody who you think is right for you or maybe that person waited out with you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has started work on the upcoming film yet-to-be-titled film directed by Aditya Dhar of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ fame. He recently shared the BTS pictures from the film’s shoot. In the pictures, the actor can be seen seated on a make-up chair as he wore a black t-shirt, pants and a pair of sunglasses.

The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna. Details about the movie's plot are currently under wraps, but the announcement has generated excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

He also has ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’ in the pipeline in which he will be seen essaying the role of Sidhnak Mahar Inamdar, an Indian soldier of the Mahar Regiment.

The film, a period war romantic drama film, depicts the events that took place during the Battle of Koregaon. It also stars Digangana Suryavanshi.

The film is based on the historic combat of January 1, 1818, in which 800 Maharashtrian Dalits of the British forces defeated an army of 28,000 led by the Peshwas.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.