Over 33,000 challans issued for vehicles without high-security number plates in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 20 (IANS) The Gurugram Traffic Police intensified a crackdown on traffic violations, issuing 33,757 challans between April 1 and April 18 for vehicles without high-security number plates, resulting in penalties amounting to Rs 1.97 crore.

Virender Vij, Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic), said the initiative was launched under the direction of Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora and would continue until most vehicles in the city are fitted with High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP).

“The crackdown will continue to ensure that most of the vehicles in the city have high-security number plates, which help the police in ensuring safety and security in several ways,” Vij said.

The DCP further added that criminals often avoid HSRPs to escape surveillance.

“Either they opt for painted plates, whose numbers could be changed, or no plates at all. There is no reason to avoid getting an HSRP unless one has ulterior motives. Almost all law-abiding citizens get their HSRPs fixed soon after purchase,” he said.

DCP Vij also pointed out that some vehicle owners deliberately cover or alter digits on their registration plates to avoid being fined through online surveillance.

“We are cracking down on such elements, too. Vehicle owners must ensure they use HSRPs,” he urged.

Officials stated that driving without a proper number plate not only violates the law but also poses a significant security risk, as it makes it difficult to identify vehicles involved in crimes or traffic violations.

To address this, police have urged all vehicle owners to install HSRP, which contains security features that prevent tampering and help law enforcement track vehicles more effectively.

Police officials emphasised that high-security plates make it easier to track vehicles in cases of theft or criminal activity. They also aid in imposing fines through traffic surveillance cameras.

The authorities have also warned against the use of pressure horns, which cause excessive noise pollution and contribute to chaotic road conditions. The department has urged residents to follow traffic regulations not only to avoid penalties but also to contribute to a safer and more organised road environment.

Between February 1 and February 28, a similar drive resulted in 11,195 vehicles being fined, amounting to Rs 77.62 lakh in penalties under sections 177 and 192(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act. Of these, 8,321 vehicles lacked HSRPs, while the rest had no registration plates at all.

