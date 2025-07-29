Over 16 lakh litres of illegal liquor seized in Bihar; crackdown intensifies beyond state borders

Patna, July 29 (IANS) In a significant disclosure on Tuesday, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Prohibition Division, Amit Kumar Jain stated that from January to June 2025, the Bihar Police has seized over 16 lakh litres of illegal liquor, marking a 12 per cent increase from the same period last year.

Out of the total seizure, more than 8 lakh litres were Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), valued at over Rs 74 crore.

ADG Jain emphasised that the spike in foreign liquor seizures is a result of enhanced surveillance, stricter enforcement, and an upgraded strategy under the Prohibition Department.

“The illegal liquor network has especially been focusing on smuggling imported and premium brands, but our intensified operations have effectively curbed these attempts,” said Jain.

The crackdown on the illegal liquor trade has extended beyond Bihar, with 17 major operations conducted in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and other bordering states.

These efforts led to the identification of 305 accused, actively involved in supplying liquor into Bihar from outside the state. Raids are ongoing, and further arrests are expected.

To contain the spread from habitual offenders, 1,344 repeat offenders have been expelled from their respective districts, and property seizure proceedings have begun against 240 criminals.

“Since the Bihar government implemented total prohibition in 2016, 6,40,379 people have been convicted under the Prohibition Act. Among them, over 6.38 lakh offenders of these cases were related to drinking alcohol. 9 individuals have been sentenced to death and 18 received life imprisonment,” ADG Jain said.

Several others have been sentenced to 10 years or more in jail. Over 75,000 vehicles used in smuggling operations have been auctioned, generating Rs 4,285 crore in revenue.

Of the seized vehicles, 57 per cent were caught directly by the Prohibition Department.

“With the Bihar Assembly Elections approaching, prohibition enforcement has been intensified in the state. Check posts are being strengthened in all 23 border districts. Coordination has been established with authorities in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Arunachal Pradesh - from where most smuggled foreign liquor originates,” the ADG said.

“Offenders are being tracked using QR codes, with retailers, wholesalers, and suppliers being identified and investigated. Nodal officers have been appointed in all these states for direct inter-state cooperation,” he said.

“The Central Prohibition Unit, in coordination with the Excise Department, SSB, Railway Police, and others, is holding regular joint meetings. These collaborative efforts are ensuring that the prohibition law remains strictly enforced,” ADG Jain said.

“The crackdown on illegal liquor trade has intensified and will continue with greater coordination and vigilance. Our strategy is to choke the supply chain from the source and ensure no illegal liquor enters Bihar,” he added.

