Over 10,000 participants expected in Inaugural Indian Navy Half Marathon

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The Indian Navy will host the inaugural edition of the Indian Navy Half Marathon (INHM), on February 2 in the capital. Over ten thousand participants are expected to compete across three race categories.

The three categories are 21.1 km, 10 km and 5 km runs, making it an inclusive event for runners of all calibers and backgrounds. Preparations are underway to deliver an unforgettable experience for every participant. The event will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the race route covering India Gate and the historic Kartavya Path. INHM will be flagged off by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Shri Mansukh L Mandaviya.

“With this inaugural edition, the Indian Navy reaffirms its commitment to foster a culture of health, resilience, and camaraderie. We eagerly anticipate an exhilarating race day on 2nd Feb 25 and look forward to welcoming all participants to this spectacular sporting event in the heart of New Delhi,” read a statement.

In addition, the event will also be graced by senior officers and distinguished personalities from the Armed Forces, civilian guests and renowned sportspersons.

This event is a part of The Indian Navy Slam - a prestigious honour awarded to those who complete all four races organized by the Indian Navy in Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, and New Delhi. This distinctive recognition embodies the discipline and determination of the Indian Navy, reflecting the perseverance and grit of runners.

The Delhi Police and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) played pivotal roles in ensuring the event's success.

The event aims to celebrate the spirit of fitness, discipline, and national pride. With a striking race route, esteemed dignitaries, and the unwavering support of key partners, the event is set to inspire all participants.

