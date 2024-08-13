Outreach for Maha polls: Fadnavis to interact with women on Rakhi eve

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) In a serious bid to reach out to women voters in the run up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP has organised a special programme where women across the state will be able to interact with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

This will be done on August 18, a day prior to the festival of Rakshabandhan.

This was announced by the Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule through his post on X.

“All the beloved sisters of Maharashtra will communicate with their beloved Devabhau (Devendra Fadnavis). On August 18, the beloved Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be interacting with all the beloved sisters of the state through the initiative ‘Ladkya Bahinincha Devabhau (Brother of beloved sisters)’.

“All mothers and sisters of the state are requested to take advantage of this golden opportunity. Also, I request the BJP workers, especially the Mahila Morcha to take responsibility and involve as many women as possible in this activity,” said Bawankule.

The BJP’s initiative comes at a time when the party and its allies Shiv Sena and NCP are aggressively highlighting the ambitious ‘Mukhamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ to reach out to women voters ahead of the Assembly elections.

“The Modi government at the Centre, the grand alliance government in the state and especially the BJP are working day and night for women empowerment. We are working to empower women through various schemes and activities through the party and the government,” said Bawankule.

He added that the Modi government passed the Women’s Reservation Bill and took a slew of decisions during 2014 and 2019 to make opportunities available to women.

Earlier, Bawankule said that 25 lakh women of the state would be sending Rakhis to Fadnavis to express their gratitude for the Ladki Bahin scheme. He added that the first instalment of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme will be deposited in women's accounts on August 17.

