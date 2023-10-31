Our govt committed to protect farmer interests: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that for his government the interests of farmers is more than important than to remain in power.

He also assured the farmers to look into their interests.

The Chief Minister visited the Mandya District Farmers' Welfare Committee and other organisations who were protesting. He responded to their demands after receiving a memorandum from farmers.

“We are facing severe drought this year. The rain has completely stopped. Hence, we are in a year of trouble without the water in reservoirs. Order has been passed to release 177.25 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that there is an order to release a certain amount of water every month. We have strongly presented our case to the Cauvery Authority and the Committee that there is no water, so the water cannot be released.

“However, first they asked to release 5,000 cusecs of water, then the order came to release 3,000 cusecs of water. We did not agree to that either. Now 2,600 cusecs of water has been ordered to be released yesterday (Monday),” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the first priority is given to drinking water and sustaining crops.

“We will try our best to save the Monsoon crop. I am a son of a farmer who had joined the farmers' struggle. I too belong to the same region. Hence, I understand the plight of farmers very well. I will not fall behind in helping farmers. I will not sacrifice farmers for the sake of power and will not cling to power,” he said.

He assured that serious and practical steps will be taken for the welfare of the farmers. The Chief Minister said that Rs 50 crore has been released to Mysugar Factory for the benefit of sugarcane growers and he reassured the farmers that he would stand by their side and they should not have any doubt in it.

Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy, MLAs Ravi Ganiga, Dinesh Gooligowda, Narendra Swamy and many other leaders heard the demands of the protesters.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.