Our focus is to promote concert tourism: Rajasthan Dy CM

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Monday expressed her gratitude to the people of the state for the successful organisation of the 25th IIFA Awards ceremony in Jaipur, saying that the government's focus is to promote concert tourism in Rajasthan.

She wrote on her X handle: "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of Jaipur and all of Rajasthan for the grand and successful organisation of the 25th IIFA Awards ceremony in Jaipur. In the future, we will continue our efforts to host more such prestigious events in Rajasthan. Our focus will be on promoting concert tourism, which will further strengthen the state's tourism industry and economy."

Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Kumari attended the 25th International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, she expressed her delight at the enthusiasm among the people and emphasised the government's commitment to hosting more such events in Rajasthan to boost tourism and the local economy.

Addressing media queries about her attire, Diya Kumari explained her choice of clothing, saying: "During the budget session, I wore a traditional Rajasthani saree. At the start of IIFA, I opted for a Falguni saree, and today, I am wearing a Kota Doria saree. Through these outfits, we are not only showcasing Rajasthan’s cultural heritage but also promoting local craftsmanship."

She highlighted that Rajasthan is attracting renowned film artists, who are exploring various locations in the state and sharing their experiences on social media.

"Through IIFA, the world is witnessing Rajasthan’s rich art and culture. Such events will strengthen tourism, boost the economy, and generate employment opportunities," she added.

Diya Kumari also spoke about the growing concert economy in India, stating that the country has a rich legacy of music, dance, and storytelling, with a vast audience for live performances.

She emphasised the potential of Rajasthan in this sector, saying, "We will work towards promoting concert tourism in the state."

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, she noted the rise in live events and concerts over the past decade, calling it a testament to the growing opportunities in the entertainment sector. She reiterated Rajasthan’s commitment to contributing to the vision of a ‘Developed India’ by strengthening its tourism industry.

The IIFA Awards 2025 began with a breathtaking drone show, illuminating the sky with stunning artworks of Jaipur, the IIFA logo, and glimpses of Rajasthan’s heritage.

During the ceremony, the Deputy Chief Minister was invited on stage by the IIFA team to present awards to various film stars for their outstanding contributions.

The event also featured vibrant performances by Bollywood celebrities, incorporating elements of Rajasthan’s rich culture and traditions.

