Weekend OTT Watchlist, February 15, 16: Marco, Dhoom Dhaam, and More

With the weekend just around the corner February 15, and 16, streaming services are giving us an entertaining lineup of fresh releases. If you are in the mood for a light romantic comedy, a gripping drama, or an action thriller, there is something for everyone on offer. Here is a compilation of 10 fresh releases, handpicked just to make planning your weekend's watchlist more convenient.

From the Malayalam neo-noir action thriller "Marco" to the romance drama "Melo Movie", and from the sci-fi thriller "Subservience" to the animated fantasy "The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep", there is something for every interest and preference in this lineup. Whether watching with family members or by oneself, these releases promise hours of excitement and entertainment.

Here are the top 10 new releases to watch this Valentine's Day weekend:

Marco (Malayalam) - Streaming on Sony LIV, this intense neo-noir action thriller traces the revenge of Marco Jr. as he avenges his brother's death.

Dhoom Dhaam (Hindi) - Available on Netflix, this high-octane action thriller takes a surprise turn when the wedding night of a newlywed couple goes out of control.

Kadhalikka Neramillai (Tamil) - Streaming on Netflix, this romantic comedy delves into the life of Shriya, an architect from Chennai who opts for single motherhood via IVF.

Subservience (English) - Streaming on Lionsgate Play, this sci-fi thriller features Megan Fox as an AI-powered gynoid who gains consciousness and becomes obsessed with the family she's employed to serve.

My Fault: London (English) - Streaming on Prime Video, this romantic drama tracks 18-year-old Noah as she tries to navigate a complicated, forbidden love affair with her rebellious stepbrother.

Melo Movie (Korean) - Streaming on Netflix, this romantic drama is about a passionate film enthusiast who falls in love with an aspiring director, only to be torn apart by fate.

The White Lotus (Season 3) - Streaming on JioCinema, the HBO hit series comes back for its much-awaited third season with a new cast ensemble.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (Animated Fantasy) - Streaming on Netflix, an animated film in which Geralt of Rivia is investigating a series of attacks on a coastal town, entangled in an old conflict between humans and merpeople.

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (Indonesian) - Starring on Netflix, this comedy romance follows the tale of an affluent playboy who produces a dating show to seek out the "most beautiful girl in the world" but finds true love.

Love Forever (Swedish)- Streamable on Netflix, this comedy romance tells the tale of a Stockholm pair whose wedding day turns into a nightmare by way of family customs, leaving them to contend with love, chaos, and cultural expectations.

With these thrilling new releases, you're guaranteed to find something that meets your style and mood. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and have a great weekend watchlist!

