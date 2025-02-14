Lara Dutta pampers husband with ‘spa facial’ on Valentine’s Day

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actress Lara Dutta recently shared a fun and loving Valentine’s Day moment with her husband, tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi, as she pampered him with a relaxing spa facial.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Lara playfully revealed that while she treated Mahesh to a rejuvenating facial, he returned the favor with a Padel lesson. Through a set of photos, the Ishq-e-Nadaan actress highlighted the difference in their ideas of Valentine’s Day pampering. Dutta wrote, “My husband and I obviously have different concepts of Valentines Day pampering!!! . I gave him a spa facial, he gave me a Padel lesson!! ….. He likes to keep reminding me I married him for his athletic genes!! @mbhupathi #partnerincrime #valentines.”

While the first image shows the couple posing with sheet face masks, in the other, they strike a pose holding tennis rackets. Lara had previously posted some beautiful memories from her trip to Bangkok. The actress posted glimpses of her time in the vibrant city, captioning it with “Just some Bangkok things.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lara Dutta was recently seen in the gripping war drama “Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond,” where she shared the screen with actors Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana, and Prasanna. The show, inspired by real-life events, delved into the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and the Indian Air Force's retaliatory airstrike, offering a powerful look at the strategic decisions made in the war room.

Lara is all set to star in the upcoming theatrical film "Welcome to the Jungle," where she will reunite with Akshay Kumar. The film also features a star-studded ensemble cast with Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor.

Dutta and Kumar last collaborated in the film “Bell Bottom,” which was inspired by real-life hijacking incidents in India during the 1980s, including the Indian Airlines Flight 423, 405, and 421 hijackings.

-IANS

ps/

