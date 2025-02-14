India fastest-growing hub for certified financial planner professionals, sees 18 pc surge: Report

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) India is emerging as the fastest-growing hub for Certified Financial Planner (CFP) professionals, with their numbers rising by 18 per cent in the country, according to a report on Friday.

The report by FPSB India, the Indian subsidiary of the Financial Planning Standards Board, (FPSB) showed that CFP professionals grew to 3,215 in 2024 from 2,731 in 2023 – a 17.7 per cent growth.

CFPs are experts who play a key role in helping individuals plan their finances, manage wealth, and achieve long-term financial stability.

As per FPSB India, the number of CFP professionals grew by 3.1 per cent last year globally, with a total of 230,648 professionals now working across the country. Women are also making strides in the CFP profession.

Currently, 23 per cent of India’s 3,215 CFP professionals are women, and FPSB India aims to increase this number to 35 per cent by 2030.

"India stands as one of the fastest-growing markets for CFP professionals, driven by a growing demand for Certified Financial Planner Professionals in financial planning services,” said Krishan Mishra, CEO, FPSB India.

Mishra added that India's economy continues its upward trajectory, and the need for CFP Professionals who can offer comprehensive, holistic financial advice has never been more critical.

FPSB India has partnered with top academic institutions such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Lucknow, IIFT, NISM, and KJ Somaiya Institute of Management to strengthen financial planning education in the country.

These collaborations aim to integrate financial planning education and CFP certification into academic and professional programmes, equipping students, professionals, and independent practitioners with structured financial knowledge.

FPSB India has also teamed up with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in GIFT City to develop skilled financial planners for India’s growing financial ecosystem.

As GIFT City emerges as a global financial hub, the demand for qualified CFP professionals is expected to rise significantly, further strengthening India's financial sector.

