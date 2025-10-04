War 2 OTT Confirmed? When and Where to Watch Spy Thriller Online

After a power packed run in theatres, War 2 is finally preparing for its digital premiere. Fans who could not catch the film on the big screen are eager to know when they can stream the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe at home.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The film brings back Hrithik Roshan as Kabir Dhaliwal while marking the Bollywood debut of Jr NTR as Vikram Chelapathi. Kiara Advani plays the female lead and the cast also includes Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana. It released in theatres on August 14, 2025, during the Independence Day weekend and quickly became one of the year’s most talked about action films.

The story continues the espionage filled world that YRF has been building with its spy films. Kabir is shown working undercover inside a dangerous cartel while Vikram is tasked with tracking him down. The narrative explores betrayal, shifting loyalties and high stakes missions with action sequences mounted on a grand scale.

Streaming rights for War 2 have been picked up by Netflix. The film is expected to arrive on the platform on October 9, 2025, though the makers have not yet released an official confirmation of the date. The movie will likely be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam to cater to audiences across India and beyond.

With breathtaking action, big set pieces and the on screen pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, War 2 has been one of the most anticipated spy thrillers of the year. Its OTT debut will allow fans to revisit explosive moments, catch hidden plot twists and enjoy the spectacle at home.

For those who missed the theatrical experience or want to relive the adrenaline filled action, the streaming release of War 2 promises to be an exciting watch. All eyes are now on the official confirmation from Netflix and Yash Raj Films to see if the October 9 release date holds true.