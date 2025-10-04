Mirai OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Teja Sajja's Epic Saga Online

After lighting up the box office, Mirai is ready for its digital premiere. The Telugu fantasy action film starring Teja Sajja will begin streaming on October 10 on Jio Hotstar. The movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, making it accessible to a wide audience across South India and beyond.

Mirai first released in theatres on September 12, 2025 and quickly became one of the season’s biggest hits. Directed by Karthik Gattamaneni and produced by People Media Factory, the film blends mythology with modern superhero action. It pushes Teja Sajja into a grand cinematic space following the success of his earlier superhero role in HanuMan.

The story of Mirai is built around cosmic weapons, divine ancestry and a young hero caught between destiny and duty. Along with Teja Sajja, the film features Manchu Manoj, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram, creating a powerful ensemble cast that adds depth to the adventure.

The digital release is happening just four weeks after the theatrical debut, showing how quickly major Telugu blockbusters are now reaching home audiences. The film was also part of a high value OTT deal even before its release, reflecting confidence that it would perform well on streaming platforms.

For viewers who missed the theatrical run or want to revisit the spectacle, the October 10 release will bring Mirai directly to living rooms. With its blend of fantasy, rich visuals and high energy action, it promises to appeal to fans of epic storytelling and hero driven adventures.

The arrival of Mirai on Jio Hotstar adds to the growing list of Telugu films making a quick and powerful transition from theatres to digital platforms. It also signals how big budget regional cinema is increasingly finding a pan Indian and global audience through streaming.

For fans of Teja Sajja, this is another milestone in his fast rising career, proving his ability to carry large scale productions. For new viewers, Mirai offers an entertaining mix of mythology and action with visual effects that match its ambition.

If you love fantasy adventures with cultural roots and a strong visual scale, Mirai is worth adding to your watchlist when it begins streaming on October 10.