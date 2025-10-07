OTT Releases This Week (Oct 7–10): War 2, Kurukshetra, and More

Already feeling like the week is dragging? Here’s a list of new OTT releases to keep you hooked and help you sail through the week. From spine-chilling horror to heart-thumping action, thrillers, and even mythology, streaming platforms are packed with fresh content this week.

True Haunting

Release Date: October 7 (Tuesday) | Platform: Netflix

Produced by horror maestro James Wan, True Haunting is a chilling docuseries blending real-life testimonies with atmospheric dramatizations. The show delves into two terrifying paranormal cases — Eerie Hall and This House Murdered Me — where interviews and re-enactments bring the unexplained to life.

Maintenance Required

Release Date: October 8 (Wednesday) | Platform: Prime Video

Starring Madelaine Petsch and Jacob Scipio, Maintenance Required follows Charlie, the owner of an all-female mechanic shop, whose life turns upside down when a corporate rival opens across the street. She finds solace in an anonymous online confidant, only to discover that her digital companion, Beau, is her real-world competitor. As romance collides with rivalry, Charlie must navigate betrayal, ambition, and attraction.

Boots, The Resurrected, Victoria Beckham, and War 2

Release Date: October 9 (Thursday) | Platform: Netflix

A busy Thursday brings four big releases: Boots, The Resurrected, Victoria Beckham, and War 2.

Boots is a coming-of-age drama starring Miles Heizer, Max Parker, and Vera Farmiga.

The Resurrected, a Taiwanese thriller, follows a revenge plot set in the fictional city of Benkha.

Victoria Beckham, a three-part documentary, traces her journey from pop icon to fashion powerhouse.

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Hrithik Roshan as Major Kabir Dhaliwal and Jr NTR as his former batchmate-turned-rival Vikram, expanding the YRF Spy Universe.

John Candy: I Like Me

Release Date: October 10 | Platform: Prime Video

This heartfelt documentary celebrates Canadian comedy legend John Candy, offering rare home videos, archival footage, and candid interviews that paint an intimate portrait of his life and legacy.

Kurukshetra

Release Date: October 10 | Platform: Netflix

Netflix’s first Indian animated epic, Kurukshetra, reimagines the Mahabharata through the eyes of 18 warriors. Written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly, the two-part, nine-episode series brings a modern and emotional lens to one of India’s greatest tales.

My Father, The BTK Killer

Release Date: October 10 | Platform: Netflix

This true-crime documentary follows Kerri Rawson as she confronts her past and uncovers the double life of her father, Dennis Rader, the notorious BTK (Bind, Torture, Kill) killer.

Search: The Nina Murder Case

Release Date: October 10 | Platform: JioHotstar

Starring Konkona Sen Sharma as ACP Sanyukta Das, this gripping thriller is adapted from the Danish hit The Killing. It follows the investigation into the brutal murder of a teenage girl that shakes an entire city.

The Last Frontier

Release Date: October 10 | Platform: Apple TV+

Set in the snowbound wilderness of Alaska, The Last Frontier stars Jason Clarke as U.S. Marshal Frank Remnick. When a prison transport plane crashes, dozens of prisoners escape, forcing Frank to restore order while uncovering whether the crash was accidental—or part of a darker conspiracy. With danger closing in, every choice becomes a fight for survival.