YS Jagan Pays Tributes to Maharshi Valmiki on Valmiki Jayanti

On the occasion of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to the great saint-poet at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli by garlanding his portrait.

Extending his greetings on the occasion, Jagan took to X and said: “Maharshi Valmiki, who gave the world the epic Ramayana, stands as an eternal inspiration. His transformation from a hunter to a revered sage through the chanting of Rama’s name is a shining example for all. On this auspicious Jayanti, I extend my best wishes to the people.”

Senior party leaders and former ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Usha Sri Charan, Merugu Nagarjuna, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Dharmana Krishnadas, along with senior leaders Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Doolam Nageswara Rao, B.Y. Ramayya, and others also participated in the programme.