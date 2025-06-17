Thug Life OTT Release: Netflix to Stream Kamal Haasan Film as Early as June 27?

It is safe to say that Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's Thug Life is not only one of the most anticipated movies of the year, but it has also become one of the biggest disasters in recent cinema. Tamil cinema in recent times. There were many expectations riding on the movie since its announcement, and it was because of this that Thug Life made decent money from non-theatrical rights.

Once the film hit the theaters, the situation drastically changed. Upon receiving confirmation from audiences that the movie had indeed underperformed, numerous reports suggested that OTT giant Netflix had decided to abandon the 8-week streaming window it had set aside specifically for Thug Life. Speculations also indicated that Netflix plans to release the film as soon as possible.

Thug Life OTT Release: Netflix Might Stream Film From June 27?

While we don't know how early the streaming platform is planning to release, now that the movie's fate is sealed from an audience standpoint, Netflix would like to release the film quite soon, as it will fetch more views for them if they implement this strategy.

In that scenario, Netflix is likely to release Thug Life at any point this month. But the chances of the movie streaming digitally over the weekend seem highly unlikely. The movie was released theatrically on the 5th of this month, and it will have been just over two weeks by this weekend, and it's too soon for Netflix to make streaming available for the film.

However, there is a slight possibility of Netflix silently releasing Thug Life by June 27th. The OTT platform also has Raid 2 to release on that date, reportedly. The ultimate call lies with the Netflix team, and even though we never know the exact date by which they plan to release Thug Life, things didn't go right for Kamal Haasan or Mani Ratnam when it comes to the film, as it was panned by audiences of all ages.

There is no doubt that both Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam will surely bounce back with their respective films, but their reunion undoubtedly wasn't how fans imagined it would be.