Thudarum OTT Release Delayed? Mohanlal's Film to Stream on JioHotstar at a Later Date

There is no stopping Mohanlal or his movies at the Kerala box office. Following his success with L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal unexpectedly boosted his performance with Thudarum. Released amid little to no expectations, Thudarum ended up a giant hit at the box office and even managed to do what Empuraan failed to do—that is, to become the first Malayalam film to collect 100 crores in Kerala alone.

With two back-to-back hits, Mohanlal established an enduring dominance that no other star hero can surpass in the industry. years to come. Even though Mammootty is challenging his longtime friend with extremely unique content, the box office is where Mammootty falls short. There are multiple films where the Malayalam legend managed to rake in excellent box-office numbers but is yet to make that one universally loved movie, like Thudarum.

Unlike L2: Empuraan, Thudarum appealed to both mainstream and family audiences, demonstrating the powerful impact a movie can have when it successfully stirs emotions rather than targeting a specific audience segment. This is what Thudarum achieved not only in Kerala but also in the box offices of other states.

Even on Day 22, Mohanlal's Thudarum still pulled audiences to the theaters, and it looks like there is no stopping the movie, even on its third weekend. As a result, the movie's OTT release reportedly gets delayed by a few weeks. JioHotstar secured the OTT rights for Thudarum, with an initial release date of May 25th.

Owing to the massive box-office buzz for the film, Thudarum's streaming debut is now rumored to be delayed further, and it's expected that the movie will start streaming the first week of June. Thudarum may come out in early June, and those who skipped the theater can watch it on JioHotstar.