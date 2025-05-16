MAH MBA CET 2025 Result Out Soon: Check Scorecard Here

The MAH MBA CET 2025 result cum scorecard is expected to come out soon, but the exam conducting body has not made any official announcement regarding the date. The result can be downloaded on the official website, (link unavailable)

About the Exam

The MAH MBA CET exam was held on April 1, 2, and 3, 2025, in two sessions a day. Around 70,000 aspirants took the exam, which is accepted by more than 300 management schools in India.

How to Download MAH MBA CET 2025 Result

To download the result cum MAH MBA CET 2025 scorecard, follow these steps:

Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the link showing 'MBA/MMS -CET 2025 scorecard' or 'AY Examination 2025-2026'

Enter the registered email ID and password to log in

Click on the 'scorecard' option shown

Open the MAH CET scorecard and save it

Key Highlights

The result of MBA CET 2025 will be the principal criterion for CAP selection.

MBA CET 2025 cutoffs will be announced at the time of the CAP round.

Leading institutions such as JBIMS, SIMSREE, and PUMBA tend to have high cutoffs between 99.99 and 98.00 percentile.

Candidates can also appear for the CAP round based on CAT/CMAT/MAT/ATMA/GMAT scores for admission.

Next Steps

Once the candidate has cleared the CET, he/she becomes eligible for MBA CAP 2025, based on which he/she can get a seat in the concerned colleges. We request candidates to keep checking the official website for information related to the result declaration.

