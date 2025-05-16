Punjab Board 10th Results Out: Check Scores Now at pseb.ac.in

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) officially announced the results of Class 10 for the academic session of 2025 today, May 16, at 2:30 PM. More than 2.77 lakh students who appeared for the exams held from March 10 to April 4 can now view their results online on the official site — pseb.ac.in.

Students should login in with their roll number, application number, or registration number to see their provisional scorecards. The original mark sheets will be distributed by individual schools in the next few days.

The results this year were declared within a month of the exam finish, due to a speedy evaluation process. The pass percentage as a whole is a whopping 95.61%. Among the 2,77,746 students appearing, 2,65,548 have passed the exams.

Region-wise performance-wise, rural areas surpassed urban areas once again with a pass percentage of 96.09% against the 94.71% in urban areas. Girls performed better, with a pass percentage of 96.85%, far higher than their boys, who had a pass rate of 94.50%. The transgender students' pass percentage was at 50%.

The top performers for this year’s Class 10 results include Akshnur Kaur, Ratinderdeep Kaur, and Arshdeep Kaur, who have secured the highest marks across the state.

If students encounter any technical issues or excessive website traffic, results may also be viewed through SMS and DigiLocker platforms. For students who wish to re-evaluate or intend to sit for supplementary exams, the PSEB will soon upload detailed schedules and guidelines on its official website and other education portals.