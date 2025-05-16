KTM RC 200, 250 Duke, and More Get Costlier in India

KTM, the premium motorcycle brand, has raised the prices of its motorcycles in the Indian market. As part of the recent update, some models have witnessed price increases of up to ₹12,000. The changes, beginning at ₹1,000, have been due to increasing input costs and inflationary trends, which have led KTM to follow suit with other manufacturers adopting similar strategies.

Model-Wise Price Hikes: What's Changed?

The KTM 390 Duke got the minimum price increase, with its new price increasing by ₹1,000. The revised ex-showroom price is now ₹2.96 lakh. This comes after a recent price reduction of ₹18,000 that had lowered the price from ₹3.13 lakh to ₹2.95 lakh.

Both the KTM 250 Duke and RC 390 have witnessed price hikes of more than ₹5,000. The 250 Duke now costs ₹2.30 lakh, whereas the RC 390 will be priced at ₹3.23 lakh (ex-showroom). In the 250cc category, the 250 Duke still competes with popular bikes like the Bajaj Pulsar N250, Hero Xtreme 250R, and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

The largest hike is in the KTM RC 200, which has increased by ₹12,000. Its ex-showroom price has shifted from ₹2.21 lakh to ₹2.33 lakh. The RC 200 belongs to the sporty 200–250cc segment and fights against the Hero Karizma XMR, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Suzuki SF 250, and Yamaha R15 V4.

KTM's recent price hike is consistent with a wider industry trend, as manufacturers struggle with economic issues affecting production and supply chains.