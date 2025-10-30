Thalavara OTT Release: Arjun Ashokan Film Better Than Lokah? Here's What Internet Thinks!

Malayalam actor Arjun Ashokan’s latest film Thalavara made its OTT debut on October 29 2025 on Prime Video much to the excitement of Malayalam cinema fans. While the film’s theatrical performance was modest it has found renewed appreciation online where viewers are praising its sensitive storytelling and Arjun’s heartfelt performance as a young man living with vitiligo.

Social media has been abuzz with posts calling Thalavara “emotionally rich,” “authentic,” and “underrated.” Many netizens are now debating whether it surpasses Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, the recent high-budget Malayalam superhero film that dominated headlines earlier this month. Unlike Lokah’s grand scale and mythological scope, Thalavara stands out for its quiet emotional resonance and grounded narrative.

Viewers have noted that while Lokah dazzles with spectacle, Thalavara wins hearts with simplicity and substance. Discussions on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) show a growing sentiment that Thalavara is one of the most honest Malayalam films of the year, and that it deserved far more recognition during its theatrical run. Several comments lamented that the film was “ignored in theatres” but is now “getting its due” thanks to its OTT release.

The story revolves around resilience, identity and acceptance, highlighting how a man’s physical condition becomes a metaphor for emotional isolation and rediscovery. The heartfelt writing and realistic characters have helped the film strike a deep chord with audiences tired of formula-driven content.

Thalavara stars Arjun Ashokan in the lead role, supported by Aparna Balamurali, Saiju Kurup, and Nikhila Vimal in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Anuraj Manohar, known for his previous work in realistic drama-driven Malayalam cinema. It is written by Sharath Perumbavoor and produced by Antony Varghese under the banner of Silverline Productions. The cinematography is handled by Sudeep Elamon, while Justin Varghese has composed the music.

With Thalavara now streaming, Malayalam cinema once again proves its diversity and emotional range. Whether it ultimately overtakes Lokah in popularity or not, one thing is clear: the audience has rediscovered a gem that blends empathy, subtlety and heartfelt storytelling, something that no superhero universe can quite replace.