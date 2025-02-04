Super Subbu OTT Release: Sundeep Kishan's New Series to Debut on Netflix Soon

Sundeep Kishan's upcoming comedy series, Super Subbu, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix soon. The show has been creating a buzz ever since its announcement and teaser launch, making it one of the most anticipated Telugu series. Netflix has revealed that Super Subbu will be its first original Telugu series, though the exact release date is yet to be confirmed. The streaming platform shared on X, "He's super unlucky. He's super awkward. He's super Subbu. Super Subbu is coming soon, only on Netflix."

The plot centers around Subbu, a young man cursed with bad luck. His life takes an unexpected turn when he's tasked with teaching adult sex education in the conservative village of Makhipur. With no prior experience and a strict father to hide his job from, Subbu must navigate the challenges of his role while adapting to the peculiarities of village life. Along the way, he hopes to pursue his dreams and find love. Packed with humor, drama, and surprising twists, Super Subbu promises a fun-filled experience.

At the Netflix event, the show's creators expressed excitement about collaborating with the platform, promising an engaging storyline with quirky characters and a fresh premise.

Directed by Mallik Ram of Adbhutham and Tillu Square fame, Super Subbu is written by Mallik Ram and Ramesh Eligeti. Produced by Bharath Laxmipati and Rajiv Chilaka, the series stars Sundeep Kishan as Subbu, with Mithila Palkar, Maanasa Choudhary, Murali Sharma, and Brahmanandam in key roles.