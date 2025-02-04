Akhil Sachdeva on Udit Narayan’s kissing controversy: Artists need to be mindful

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Singer Akhil Sachdeva has shared his thoughts on the recent kissing controversy surrounding legendary playback singer Udit Narayan.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Sachdeva emphasized the importance of artists being mindful of their actions, noting that the world has changed, and heightened awareness of one's surroundings is crucial. He highlighted that situations can escalate unexpectedly, and prioritizing personal security and vigilance is key. Sachdeva added that it's not about taking sides but rather about learning from such incidents to ensure better safety for all involved.

Akhil shared, “The world has changed, and artists need to be more aware of their surroundings. Situations can escalate unexpectedly, so personal security and vigilance are crucial. It’s not about taking sides—it’s about learning from incidents and ensuring better safety for everyone involved.”

“I'm no one to talk about legends like Udit sir. He is an icon in the industry, and I don't think I am in a position to comment on him. I'm not saying they should be overly cautious, but they must be aware. Today, everything is on social media, and everyone carries a smartphone. If I talk to you while looking at the camera, something gets captured, and it spreads instantly. Artists need to be mindful because they don’t always know the overall atmosphere of a situation. They don't know what might be happening around them. So, yes, being careful is important,” Akhil added.

Singer Udit Narayan recently became the center of controversy after a video of him kissing a female fan on the lips went viral on social media.

The clip, filmed while he was singing his iconic 1990s track "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" from the film "Mohra," showed the singer interacting with fans. In one moment, Narayan was seen requesting security to allow a female fan to take a selfie with him. As she leaned in to pose for the photo, she kissed him on the cheek. In response, the singer tilted his head and kissed her on the lips. The incident has since raised eyebrows on social media.

