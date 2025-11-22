Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT: Where to Watch Varun Dhawan's Romcom?

The romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is now gearing up for its digital release. After completing its theatrical run, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on November 27, 2025. This comes as great news for fans who missed watching the movie in cinemas or want to enjoy it again from home.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film follows the fun and chaotic story of Sunny and Tulsi, two former lovers who reunite with plans of revenge. As they try to outsmart each other, sparks fly once again, making the story a blend of humour, romance and emotional moments. The movie also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in important roles along with Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting parts.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari released in theatres on October 2, 2025 and received attention for its colourful visuals, catchy music and the chemistry between the lead pair. With the OTT release arriving less than two months later, Netflix viewers will now get the chance to stream this light hearted entertainer at their convenience. The film promises to be a perfect pick for a relaxed family watch.