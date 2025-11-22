Winter Vacation Holiday 2025: UP and Bihar Schools Expected to Announce Dates Soon

As November draws to a close, winter has officially begun to make its presence felt across India. Several states are witnessing a sharp drop in temperature, with some even experiencing early snowfall. The chilly mornings and foggy evenings are making it difficult for schoolchildren to attend classes. With December fast approaching, preparations for the much-awaited winter vacations are now underway. Here’s what students in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar can expect this year.

Bihar Winter Vacation Holidays 2025

Bihar has started feeling the onset of winter, though maximum temperatures have slightly increased in some districts. According to reports, Aurangabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 13°C.

Last year, due to the intense cold, the winter holidays for students from Classes 1 to 8 were extended until January 11.

This year, the Bihar government has not yet made an official announcement regarding the winter vacation dates. However, based on past trends, schools are likely to remain closed from December 26 to January 6. The holiday period may include Christmas and Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, giving students about a seven-day winter break.

Uttar Pradesh Winter Vacation Holidays 2025

In Uttar Pradesh, the mercury is steadily dipping as well. With only a week left in November, the arrival of December marks the beginning of the most anticipated time of the year for schoolchildren — winter vacation.

Generally, winter breaks in UP are not as long as in northern hill states. Schools typically close from December 25 (Christmas Day) and reopen by mid-January.

Although the UP Education Department has not officially declared the winter vacation dates yet, reports suggest that the holidays could last around 15 days, depending on how severe the cold wave gets.

However, students preparing for board examinations may have fewer days off, as schools aim to complete the syllabus before the exams begin.

Official Announcement Awaited

Both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are expected to release their official winter vacation schedules soon. The state education departments will issue notifications once the final dates are confirmed.

Parents and students are advised to stay tuned for official updates regarding school closures and reopening dates during the winter season.