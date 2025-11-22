Homebound Now Streaming on Netflix: Watch Neeraj Ghaywan’s Oscar Entry

‘Homebound’, the acclaimed drama directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Dharma Productions, has emerged as one of 2025’s most celebrated Indian films since its theatrical release on September 26, 2025. Featuring powerful performances by Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film depicts an emotional journey of two childhood friends striving to break free from social inequality.

India’s Official Oscar Entry Now Set for Digital Premiere

After earning widespread international acclaim, Homebound was selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. Fans waiting for its digital release can now rejoice — the film will begin streaming on Netflix on November 21, 2025.

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor also expressed his excitement, cheering for his brother Ishaan Khatter as the film continues to win global appreciation.

Plot: Friendship, Inequality, and Survival

Homebound follows Mohammad Shoaib Ali and Chandan Kumar, two childhood friends from a small village in North India. Both dream of becoming police officers — not just for employment, but to gain dignity in a world where they constantly battle caste and religious discrimination.

Set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the story explores:

Their struggles with poverty

The emotional weight of exam failures and small victories

The hardships of returning home on foot during lockdown

The resilience required to survive systemic injustice

Through their journey, the film paints a raw and moving portrait of hope, friendship, and the human spirit in times of crisis.

Global Film Festival Success in 2025

The film enjoyed an impressive run across top international festivals:

World Premiere: Cannes Film Festival — received a standing ovation

Closing Film: Melbourne International Film Festival

Gala Presentation: Toronto International Film Festival

This global recognition firmly positioned Homebound among the most acclaimed Indian films of the year.

When & Where to Watch

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming Date: November 21, 2025

Audiences who missed the theatrical release can finally experience this deeply moving drama from the comfort of their homes.