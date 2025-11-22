RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Released: Check Region-Wise CBT 1 Scores

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Result 2025 for CBT 1 on November 21. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards from the respective regional RRB websites such as RRB Chandigarh (rrbchd.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), and RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in).

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 LIVE: Key Highlights

The results have been declared for the NTPC UG recruitment (CEN 06/24).

This year, 27.55 lakh candidates appeared for 3445 undergraduate vacancies.

A total of 51,979 candidates have qualified for the next stage of recruitment.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam Overview

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 examination was conducted from August 7 to September 9, 2025, to fill various undergraduate-level posts across multiple Railway Recruitment Boards zones.

Selection Process

Candidates who clear CBT 2 must go through:

Skill Tests (where required)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

The final merit list will be prepared based on performance across all stages.

RRB NTPC 2025: Minimum Qualifying Marks

To be eligible for the next round, candidates must meet category-wise qualifying marks:

General / EWS: 40%

OBC / SC: 30%

ST: 25%

PwBD: Relaxation of 2%, depending on vacancy availability

Total Vacancies Under RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board aims to fill 8,113 graduate-level positions in this recruitment cycle. Major posts include:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 posts

Station Master: 994 posts

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 posts

Junior Account Assistant-cum-Typist: 1,507 posts

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist: 732 posts

Where to Check RRB NTPC UG Results 2025?

Candidates can check their results on the official regional RRB websites:

Stay tuned for further updates on CBT 2 schedules, cutoff marks, and scorecard download links.