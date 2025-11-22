Tamil Nadu on High Alert: Heavy Rains Forecast Till November 25

Tamil Nadu is expected to experience a prolonged spell of heavy to very heavy rain over the next four days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tracking a fresh low-pressure area forming near Sri Lanka and the adjoining Comorin Sea. The system is likely to strengthen and bring widespread rainfall across several southern and coastal districts until November 25.

According to early forecasts, southern Tamil Nadu will face the highest impact, with districts such as Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi and Ramanathapuram forecast to receive very heavy rainfall, potentially reaching up to 200 mm. Officials have cautioned residents in these regions to remain vigilant as continuous downpours may trigger waterlogging and localized flooding.

Central and delta districts are also set to receive moderate to heavy showers, while north coastal Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh may witness sudden, intense bursts of rainfall at isolated locations. These sharp spells are expected mostly during the night and early morning hours along the coast.

Weather experts note a clear distinction in rainfall timing across regions:

Coastal and beachside areas are likely to see heavier showers during late nights and mornings.

Interior districts, away from the sea, may get rains primarily from morning to evening.

Residents are urged to stay updated with official IMD bulletins, avoid unnecessary travel during peak rainfall hours and take precautions in flood-prone zones. With the low-pressure system still developing, the intensity of rainfall may fluctuate, but southern Tamil Nadu remains on high alert until November 25.