Amrutham OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Iconic Telugu Sitcom

One of the most loved Telugu comedy shows of all time, Amrutham, is officially making its comeback, this time on YouTube. The sitcom, which has enjoyed a massive cult following across the Telugu states and among NRIs for nearly two decades, remains one of the most nostalgic pop-culture memories for Telugu audiences.

During the Covid period, the makers attempted a fresh season, which was released on ZEE5. While the reception was mixed, fans of the original series tuned in eagerly. However, new episodes eventually stopped, and the show slipped into silence once again.

Now, years later, there’s good news for fans. The original Amrutham episodes will return in a remastered format, featuring enhanced audio and video quality. Starting 24th November, two episodes will be released every day on YouTube, giving viewers a chance to relive the timeless charm of Amrutham, Anji, Sarvam and the entire gang.

After a long gap, the classic sitcom is ready to entertain once again, and fans couldn’t be happier.