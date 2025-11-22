TNPSC Group 1, 1A Main Exam Hall Ticket Released: Download Link, Exam Dates & Final Result Timeline

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially released the hall tickets for the Group 1 and Group 1A Main Examinations. Candidates can download their admit cards exclusively through the One-Time Registration (OTR) portal by entering their application number and date of birth.

How to Download the Hall Ticket

Applicants can access their hall tickets from the official websites:

Recruitment Overview

TNPSC had earlier released a notification on April 1 to fill 70 vacancies under the Group 1 services. For the Preliminary Examination, a total of 2,49,296 candidates were allowed to appear when the exam was held on June 15. However, only 1,86,128 candidates wrote the exam.

The number of posts for Assistant Director of Rural Development was later increased from 7 to 15. TNPSC then released the Prelims result on August 28, shortlisting 1,843 candidates for the Main Examination.

Main Exam Schedule

The descriptive-type Main Exam is scheduled to take place:

December 1 to 4

December 8 to 10

The examination will be conducted only at centers in Chennai.

What’s Next?

The final shortlist and interview schedule will be announced after the completion of the Main Examination.