Eko OTT Release: Blockbuster Talk, Here’s When to Watch Online

Director Dinjith Ayyathan and screenwriter Bahul Ramesh, known for their layered mystery-thriller style, have once again captured audience attention with their latest release, Eko. The duo earlier impressed viewers with the gripping narrative structure of Kishkindha Kaandam and delivered solid results with Kerala Crime Files Season 2.

Released in theatres on November 21, 2025, Eko opened to positive expectations, but the reception has exceeded industry predictions. The film is receiving unanimous hit talk, with critics praising its suspenseful storytelling, strong performances and clever twists. Audiences have particularly appreciated how the story unfolds gradually, revealing key information at just the right time—an approach characteristic of Ayyathan and Ramesh’s collaborations.

The thriller has been performing strongly at the box office, drawing steady footfall across major centres. Social media reviews and word of mouth have boosted the film further, positioning it as one of the most successful Malayalam thrillers of the season.

Eko OTT Release Details

With Eko continuing its strong theatrical run, attention now shifts to its digital debut. Industry insiders report that the OTT release deal is nearly finalised. While the makers have not officially confirmed the platform, streaming is expected to begin in late December 2025 or during the first week of January 2026.

An official OTT announcement is expected soon, but for now, Eko remains a theatre favourite, drawing audiences eager for a smart and engaging mystery thriller.