Sree Vishnu’s Vishnu Vinyasam Now on OTT: Where to Watch & Story Details

Actor Sree Vishnu has carved a niche for himself in Tollywood by consistently choosing unique and entertaining storylines. Known for his unconventional scripts and natural performances, he has built a strong reputation among audiences who enjoy fresh content.

His latest film Vishnu Vinyasam has now made a surprise entry into the OTT space. Directed by Yadunath Maruthi Rao and produced by Sumanth Naidu G, the movie was originally released in theatres on February 27, 2026. It received a positive response from viewers for its engaging narrative and performances.

In the film, Nayan Sarika plays the female lead opposite Sree Vishnu. The supporting cast includes well-known actors like Satya, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Praveen, Satyam Rajesh, Srikanth Iyengar, Srinivas Vadalmani, and Goparaju Ramana, all of whom have delivered notable performances.

What has caught everyone’s attention is the film’s quick digital release. Within just three weeks of its theatrical run, Vishnu Vinyasam is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film is available not only in Telugu but also in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, giving it a wider reach across India. This pan-Indian OTT release is expected to introduce Sree Vishnu to a broader audience base.

Story Overview

The story revolves around Vishnu, played by Sree Vishnu, a junior lecturer with an unusual obsession with astrology and horoscopes. His belief in superstitions is so extreme that he avoids using his own bathroom due to vastu concerns and instead uses his neighbor’s. Because of these rigid beliefs, he remains unmarried even after crossing the age of 30.

Things take an unexpected turn when Manisha, another lecturer portrayed by Nayan Sarika, falls in love with him at first sight. Despite her own quirky behavior and habits, Vishnu gradually develops feelings for her. Just as their relationship begins to move towards marriage, Manisha reveals a shocking truth about herself.

What is this secret? How does it affect their relationship? Do they overcome the obstacles and end up together? These questions form the crux of the story, making it a light-hearted yet intriguing watch.

With its mix of humor, romance, and an offbeat concept, Vishnu Vinyasam stands out as another interesting addition to Sree Vishnu’s filmography.

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